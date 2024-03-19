Suriyamurthy is KMDK’s candidate in Namakkal

ERODE: The Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK), which is part of the DMK-led alliance, has named S Suriyamurthy as the candidate for Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency.

KMDK candidate AKP Chinraj contested on DMK symbol in 2019 and won.

Born on April 15, 1972, Suriyamurthy is a native of Sivagiri in Erode district, and is based at Pothupatti in Namakkal. He is from the Kongu Vellalar community and is KMDK’s youth wing secretary for the past seven years.

Speaking to reporters, party general secretary ER Eswaran said all constituents of INDIA bloc are confident of victory.