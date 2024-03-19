TN to set up coaching centres to aid pupils in clearing central govt exams

CHENNAI: In a move to encourage more state students to take up and clear central-level examinations, including banking, railways and also those by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Tamil Nadu Skill Developement Corporation (TNSDC) will soon open residential coaching centres in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai.

The coaching centre in Chennai will accommodate 400 students, while those in Madurai and Coimbatore will coach batches of 300 students each. The centres are set to start operating in three months, will have at least four classrooms, one auditorium, library room, study hall with computers and also separate hostels for men and women. The coaching itself will be split across classroom sessions, doubt-clearing sessions, self-studying and tests. It will cover modules/subjects, depending on the respective exam standards, for a duration of six months.

“Students usually tend to focus solely on TNPSC examinations and overlook other opportunities due to various prevalent misconceptions. While rigorous preparation is crucial for any competitive examination, Tamil Nadu’s youngsters are missing out on employment opportunities in these other sectors, and the fact is also backed by statistics. We hope these coaching centres will encourage them to pursue these options,” said a TNSDC official.

The project is being executed under the competitive exam vertical of the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme that aims to assist Tamil Nadu youngsters succeed in examinations conducted by central recruitment agencies by providing free training and support, thereby increasing the state’s representation in central services. Candidates for the coaching centres will be chosen through a screening test conducted by TNSDC.