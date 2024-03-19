Water crunch ahead: TN reservoirs only 33% full despite ample rains

CHENNAI: In spite of the state receiving bountiful rains during this year’s northeast monsoon, the state’s water reserves have reached worryingly low levels. Compared to last year, the state has witnessed a staggering 50% decrease in its water storage.
Reports indicate that, as of Monday, the state’s reserves stand at 76.233 tmcft, which makes for only 33.99% of the total capacity of 224.297 tmcft. In contrast, same day last year (March 19, 2023), the storage level was at a more satisfactory 60% of full capacity (135.087 tmcft). The concerning situation has prompted the Water Resources Department (WRD) to anticipate potential water shortages in rural areas this summer.
According to official WRD data accessed by TNIE, out of the state’s 90 reservoirs, six of them have run dry, 25 others are only 20% full, and 39 more between 20-50%. It is noteworthy that apart from Tirunelveli’s Vandal Odai, which has reached its maximum storage capacity of 58 million cubic feet (mcft), none of the other state reservoirs have reached full capacity.
While WRD officials have assured that there will be no shortage of drinking water, they have made it clear not even a single drop of water will be released for irrigation purposes during the summer, and have advised farmers to postpone cultivation.
A senior WRD official told TNIE, “During the intense rains in southern districts, the state lost several storage structures along major water bodies, making it impossible to store water above 50% total capacity. To address these issues, the state government has allocated `280 crore for those districts.” Once the tender is finalised, works can begin, he added.
Highlighting the Cauvery delta region, another official added, “Water levels at Mettur dam, with a maximum capacity of 93.47 tmcft, stood at 69.21 tmcft this time last year (March 18, 2023) with 56.4mm of rainfall. It now stands at 26.05 tmcft with no rainfall. Unless the state receives rains in the summer months, providing drinking water would prove to be a tough task.”
Regarding Chennai’s status, the official pointed out that, as of Monday, the city’s drinking water reservoirs’ stand at 8.454 tmcft, which is 63.98% of a full capacity of 13.213 tmcft. Hence, it seems to be smooth sailing through the summer, he added.
KV Elankeeran, president of the Federation of Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Association, said, “We received sufficient rainfall during the northeast monsoon, but we are unable to store it properly due to the lack of infrastructure. Farmers have faced such issues every summer. Constructing more check dams across water bodies and strengthening infrastructure such as bunds, and concrete linings are the only solution to save water.”
Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam secretary K Balasubramani also suggested that desilting the Mettur reservoir would aid in storing additional water.