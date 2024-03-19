Water crunch ahead: TN reservoirs only 33% full despite ample rains

CHENNAI: In spite of the state receiving bountiful rains during this year’s northeast monsoon, the state’s water reserves have reached worryingly low levels. Compared to last year, the state has witnessed a staggering 50% decrease in its water storage.

Reports indicate that, as of Monday, the state’s reserves stand at 76.233 tmcft, which makes for only 33.99% of the total capacity of 224.297 tmcft. In contrast, same day last year (March 19, 2023), the storage level was at a more satisfactory 60% of full capacity (135.087 tmcft). The concerning situation has prompted the Water Resources Department (WRD) to anticipate potential water shortages in rural areas this summer.

According to official WRD data accessed by TNIE, out of the state’s 90 reservoirs, six of them have run dry, 25 others are only 20% full, and 39 more between 20-50%. It is noteworthy that apart from Tirunelveli’s Vandal Odai, which has reached its maximum storage capacity of 58 million cubic feet (mcft), none of the other state reservoirs have reached full capacity.

While WRD officials have assured that there will be no shortage of drinking water, they have made it clear not even a single drop of water will be released for irrigation purposes during the summer, and have advised farmers to postpone cultivation.