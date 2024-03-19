With three ministers in Erode field, DMK aims to wipe out bitter 2014 memories

ERODE: Emboldened by the presence of three ministers in the district, the DMK is setting out to wipe away the bitter memories of defeat in this relatively new Lok Sabha constituency. The year 2014 was the worst for the DMK as the party was relegated to third place. Having allotted the seat to allies in the past, the DMK will be fielding its own candidate in the constituency this time.

Erode Lok Sabha constituency was created in 2009 after the delimitation process. Three LS elections have been held here - 2009, 2014, and 2019. In 2009, MDMK candidate A Ganesamurthy, who contested as part of the AIADMK alliance, defeated Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan, who contested in the DMK alliance.

In 2014, AIADMK fielded S Selvakumara Chinnayan who defeated MDMK candidate A Ganesamurthy, who contested under the BJP-led NDA. DMK’s H Pavithravalli was pushed to third place. In 2019, Ganesamurthy, who contested on DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol defeated AIADMK’s G Manimaran.

Even as seat sharing discussions were under way, there was speculation that MDMK would be allotted the Erode seat by the DMK and Ganesamurthy may be fielded again. However, MDMK was allotted Tiruchy seat , and DMK has decided to field its candidate in Erode.

The DMK candidate will have the support of Ministers S Muthusamy, M P Saminathan, and N Kayalvizhi. A DMK functionary said, “In line with the wishes of party functionaries and cadres, the high command has decided to field a candidate in Erode, which has made the party cadres happy. The victory of our candidate has already been confirmed.”