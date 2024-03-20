AIADMK likely to field kin of loyalists in Coimbatore and Pollachi

COIMBATORE: Leaders of the AIADMK have been attacking the DMK, calling it dynastic party. But it appears that nepotism has crept into the party and it is likely to field children of senior leaders in Coimbatore and Pollachi constituencies.

Sources close to the AIADMK high command said the names of candidates in both constituencies have been finalised and the official announcement would be made by the party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

According to sources, AIADMK chief whip and Thondamuthur MLA SP Velumani, who is also considered to be a strongman in Coimbatore, has recommended the names for the constituencies.

For Coimbatore, Velumani has chosen a functionary from the IT wing whose father served twice as chairman of Thudiyalur Cooperative Agricultural Services Limited For Pollachi, he has selected an union chairman whose late father served in a similar post.

“Both the shortlisted names are likely to be approved by EPS, Even though Coimbatore district remains a bastion of AIADMK, we have to work according to the strategy of other parties. As of now, we see a direct contest with the DMK in Coimbatore. If BJP fields its state president K Annamalai here, we have to rework our candidate list and put up a strong candidate to take him on.”

Responding to the criticism that AIADMK is also indulging in dynastic politics, the source said “We have given a chance to the children of senior party leaders as despite their hard work which helped the growth of the party, we did not recognise them so far. We are hoping the new candidates will win by a massive margin since they are youngsters and know the pulse of the people.”