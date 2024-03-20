Casteist video returns to haunt KMDK candidate

ERODE: DMK’s stand regarding the candidature of ally Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) in Namakkal, S Suriyamurthy, came into focus after a video clip of his alleged casteist speech resurfaced on social media.

Suriyamurthy, who will contest on DMK’s Rising Sun symbol, described it as a conspiracy by opposition parties and expressed confidence of victory.

Suriyamurthy is from the Kongu Vellalar community and is KMDK’s youth wing secretary for the past seven years. His association with party general secretary ER Easwaran dates to 2009 when Kongunadu Munnetra Kazhagam (KMK) was formed. He stuck with Eswaran after KMK split and KMDK was launched in 2013. Eswaran rewarded him for the loyalty by naming him as candidate on Monday.

A day later, video of Suriyamurthy’s controversial speech, believed to be made 10 years ago when he was in KMK. went viral. Referring to the casteist remarks, activists and opposition questioned the DMK whether it was right to field him as candidate since the party has social justice as ideology.

KV Ponnaiyan, coordinator of the coordinating committee of social justice movements, said, “Suriyamurthy has spoken in such a derogatory way about the working people. But only when the DMK alliance wins everywhere in Tamil Nadu will it be confirmed that there is no place for caste dominance and sanatana in the state. We will be talking to all SC outfits to support him. People like Suriyamurthy should stop talking about caste pride.”

KV Ramalingam, vice president of TN BJP, said, “Alliance parties are always affected by caste-promoting parties. Due to Suriyamurthy video, DMK will definitely suffer a setback.”

When contacted, Suriyamurthy told TNIE, “This is a conspiracy by opposition parties. Old videos are being shared on social media. I have faced court cases for this. The courts have acquitted me. Such acts will not affect the DMK alliance’s victory in Namakkal. I will start campaigning on Wednesday.”