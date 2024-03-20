CCMC, BJP spar over who cleaned road after prime minister’s Coimbatore visit

COIMBATORE: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials and BJP leaders contradicted each other regarding who cleaned the trash that was left behind by people who lined up the stretch from Saibaba Colony junction on Mettupalayam Road to RS Puram Post Office junction on the East TV Samy Road.

While CCMC officials said sanitary workers had a tough day cleaning the road, BJP leaders claimed their 150-member team had swept the road clean right after the event ended and that people may have littered the side streets.

The party distributed water bottles, snack packets, shawls, party flags, masks and scarves among others to people gathered at the event. Once the show was over, the workers and people threw away the waste on the road.

CCMC officials said empty water bottles, shawls, paper flags and other garbage was strewn all over the place. Traders in RS Puram and Saibaba Colony said they cleaned place on Tuesday morning.

“When I came in the morning to open my shop which is located in the basement of a commercial complex, I was shocked to see entrance covered in a pile of trash and empty water bottles. We removed over 100 plastic water bottles and other waste and disposed of them as customers wouldn’t walk in a shop that’s welcomed by waste,” D Raja, a shopkeeper from RS Puram told TNIE.