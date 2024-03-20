Congress's loss is MDMK's gain, party to field Durai Vaiko in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: MDMK on Monday announced Durai Vaiko, son of party's general secretary Vaiko, as its candidate for the Tiruchy parliamentary constituency after snatching the seat from the Congress.

The party secured the seat after intense lobbying although the incumbent MP and senior Congress leader Su Thirunavukkarasar fought hard to retain the seat. It is hoping for a sure win given the support base of DMK, its ally.

Out of all six assembly constituencies under the Tiruchy parliamentary segment, DMK has MLAs in 5 and ally CPM's holds Gandarvakkottai seat.

The decision to announce Durai Vaiko as its candidate was taken at the MDMK meeting held in Chennai on Monday, right after the constituency was allocated to the party in the seat-sharing pact sealed by the DMK and its allies.

Durai vaiko, a businessman-turned politician, who is also the party's headquarters secretary told TNIE, "I would do every thing possible in my capacity for the welfare of the people. Tiruchy is not new to us and very soon I will meet the people."