Congress's loss is MDMK's gain, party to field Durai Vaiko in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: MDMK on Monday announced Durai Vaiko, son of party's general secretary Vaiko, as its candidate for the Tiruchy parliamentary constituency after snatching the seat from the Congress.
The party secured the seat after intense lobbying although the incumbent MP and senior Congress leader Su Thirunavukkarasar fought hard to retain the seat. It is hoping for a sure win given the support base of DMK, its ally.
Out of all six assembly constituencies under the Tiruchy parliamentary segment, DMK has MLAs in 5 and ally CPM's holds Gandarvakkottai seat.
The decision to announce Durai Vaiko as its candidate was taken at the MDMK meeting held in Chennai on Monday, right after the constituency was allocated to the party in the seat-sharing pact sealed by the DMK and its allies.
Durai vaiko, a businessman-turned politician, who is also the party's headquarters secretary told TNIE, "I would do every thing possible in my capacity for the welfare of the people. Tiruchy is not new to us and very soon I will meet the people."
He added, "This election is between fundamental forces and progressive forces. BJP has lost sheen due to failure in governance. Now they have staged a drama by reducing the prices of diesel, petrol and cylinder before the elections. My first duty during the campaign will be to expose the lies of the BJP and take the welfare measures of DMK-led state government to the people."
Notably, MDMK won't be contesting on DMK's symbol this time around. It will be a challenge for the party to secure the Top symbol for its candidate.
MDMK district secratary Vellamandi Somu said, "Very soon we will meet local leadership of our alliance partners in the district to create a rapport to work along with them. We will meet the elected representatives under the Tiruchy constituency and form a strategy for securing victory in the Lok Sabha polls."
"We are in the process of looking for a residence and an election office in Thillai Nagar for Durai Vaiko" he added.