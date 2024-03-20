DMK men stopped Vengathur lake restoration work in Tiruvallur, say residents

CHENNAI: Even as crucial Lok Sabha elections are forthcoming, the ruling DMK men allegedly created a ruckus in Tiruvallur district stopping lake restoration works, which was being carried out by Chennai-based NGO Care Earth Trust using CSR funds.

The 300-acre Vengathur lake, a primary water source for several villages, lies neglected with four out of five sluice gates getting choked with silt deposits. It is also one of the important catchment lakes for Chembarambakkam.

The water is polluted and the holding capacity of the lake has been compromised by 70%.

The local residents have been asking the State government to restore the lake for the past four years. Petitions were filed with the Chief Minister's cell, Public Work Department and also the district collector but no action has been taken yet.

On March 4, Care Earth Trust, which conducted a detailed survey and GIS mapping of the lake, began the restoration work after obtaining the approval from the Water Resources Department.

A resident, on the condition of anonymity, told TNIE: "Within a few days, a group of DMK men, including Vengathur panchayat president Mohan Sundaram, arrived at the spot, abused Care Earth experts, threatened and stopped the work. For the past 10 days, despite several appeals, the work didn't restart."

Requests to area councillor Dravidabakthan and Tiruvallur MLA VG Rajendran’s personal assistant Netaji also didn't yield any results. Local residents say they were also anti-development and supported their local party men.

Care Earth founder Jayshree Vencatesan confirmed to TNIE that they were having trouble for the past 10-12 days. "It is unfortunate that lake restoration works being carried out with CSR funds were being blocked. We restored several water bodies across Tamil Nadu over years, but never encountered such a problem."

When contacted, Vengathur panchayat president Mohan Sundaram defended his actions saying Care Earth didn't share any details of the project with the local bodies. "They came and broke the lake bund with the heavy machinery. When questioned, no proper reply was given."

Local residents have petitioned the Tiruvallur district collector T Prabhushankar, requesting him to intervene.

TNIE was unable to contact the collector. Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan said he would look into the issue.