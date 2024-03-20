Dravidian majors to start drive from ‘lucky’ Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Yendral Thirupumunai!

That’s the lucky charm Tiruchy wields. Leaving no stone unturned are the political parties who are making a beeline for the rock-fort city, with the firm belief that they would emerge victorious in the coming Lok Sabha election.

While DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to launch the DMK campaign from the city on March 22, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is set to start the party campaign on March 24 from here as well.

Minister KN Nehru who has the track record of organising mega party events, is now monitoring the preparations for the DMK’s first campaign that is to be held at Siruganur.

Nehru said, “DMK cadre and our allies in Tiruchy and Perambalur parliamentary constituencies will come for the meeting. Our leader will share the stage with our alliance leaders including MDMK’s Vaiko.”

In the first electoral campaign for DMK for the polls, Stalin will be campaigning for MDMKs Tiruchy candidate Durai Vaiko and Perambalur’s DMK candidate, probably Arun Nehru, who is likely to be announced soon.