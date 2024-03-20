Election officials seize Rs 47,000 from farmer in Sathyamangalam, return it after protest

ERODE: Officials of a flying squad allegedly seized Rs 47,000 from a farmer in Sathyamangalam on Sunday night, even though the Model Code of Conduct clearly forbids carrying cash in excess of Rs 50,000 without papers. After the farmer and his relatives staged a protest, the officials returned the money to him.

According to sources, on Sunday night, a flying squad was engaged in vehicle check at Sathyamangalam town in Erode district. At the time, they stopped and searched a car. A youth and two of his relatives were in the car. They were carrying Rs 47,000 cash which the officials confiscated citing the model code. The youth said the money was to help a relative who was hospitalised, but the officials allegedly did not believe him.

Subsequently, the youth and his relatives besieged the officers’ vehicle, protesting the confiscation of the money. Further, the youth pointed out that the Election Commission had allow Rs 50,000 cash to be taken. The officials then consulted with higher officials and returned the money.

A higher official of the revenue department said, “Money was seized from them on suspicion. As soon as we found out they were farmers, it was returned. We are not sure if they took the money to the hospital.” However, officials did not reveal the names of the farmers.