Give Savukku revenue to Lyca: Madras HC to YouTube

CHENNAI: Justice N Sathish Kumar of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed YouTube LLC to deposit the revenue earned by YouTuber Savukku Shankar through video posts which were allegedly defamatory against Lyca Productions to the credit of the film producers.

The order was passed on a defamation suit filed by Lyca Productions seeking Rs 1 crore in damages for denigrating its image through baseless videos messages and sought injunction against the YouTuber from posting such messages.

The interim injunction restrains Shankar from posting defamatory messages, saying he does not have the licence to tarnish the reputation of others.