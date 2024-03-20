Kids in PM Modi's Coimbatore roadshow: school management booked

COIMBATORE: Saibaba Colony police in the city booked a case against the management of Sri Saibaba Vidhyalayam aided middle school for allegedly engaging their students in PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow violating the model code of conduct. The case has been booked based on a complaint from the district child protection officer, under the section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act.

Earlier in the day, District Education Officer (primary schools) Punitha Anthonyammal and officials held an inquiry with the management and also spoke with the children in the school.

According to sources, around 50 students were lined up at the Saibaba Colony junction on Monday evening. The management had allegedly ‘instructed’ the children to attend the road show and some of the children were also dressed like Hanuman. Citing the enforcement of the model code of conduct, activists sought action against the school management.

Following the allegations, district election officer-cum-collector Kranthi Kumar Pati ordered an inquiry and instructed the chief education officer to file a report.