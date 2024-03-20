Lorry rams bike, 16-year-old girl dies in Puzhal

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old girl, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler, died near Puzhal after a lorry rammed into the vehicle on Tuesday morning.

Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police said the deceased, D Jayabharathi, studied Class 12 at a government school in Puzhal. Along with her father Dayanidhi, a conservancy worker at Madhavaram, the 16-year-old was returning home after visiting a relative in the morning, when a lorry rammed their two-wheeler from behind on GNT Road near Puzhal.

“The girl came under the wheel of the lorry and died on the spot. Upon information, police sent the body to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem.

Dayanidhi sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. A case has been registered and Bharath Sharma of Rajasthan, who was driving the lorry, has been arrested,” police said.

18 kg gold, 100 kg silver seized at two places

Chennai: Flying squads seized 18 kg of gold and 100 kg of silver articles in separate incidents on Monday. At Vaiyavur, sleuths checked a car which and found 10 kg gold and 58 kg silver articles. They seized the car and valuables as there were no documents. Inquiry revealed that the items belonged to a jewellery shop in Kancheepuram. At Walajabad, flying squad seized 8 kg of gold and 42 kg of silver. These items also belonged to a jewellery shop. An inquiry is under way. ENS