Muslims, Christians get new burial ground in Perambalur

PERAMBALUR: Collector K Karpagam recently allotted new burial grounds for Muslims and Christians at the plot beside the Hindu burial ground near Elambalur in Perambalur municipality, following persistent demands for several years.

Residents of Perambalur town have lauded the "secular" move. According to sources, over 30,000 Muslims residing in Perambalur town, particularly in Vadakkumadevi and Elambalur Roads, were using a graveyard on the Perambalur-Attur Road for over 50 years.

This space was inadequate , leaving residents with no choice but to dig up old bodies once every three years in order to make space to bury the new bodies. Likewise, over 20,000 Christians living here were also struggling due to lack of space as they only had a graveyard at Attur Road and the nearby government hospital.

Several petitions have been filed with the collectorate and the chief minister’s special cell for many years, demanding a new graveyard, they said. Finally, Collector K Karpagam acceded to their demand and allotted 1.20 acres of land for Muslims and 80 cents for Christians.

Abdul Farook from Vadakkumadevi Road said, " Almost two or three Muslims die here every day. It is very difficult for us to bury them in the old graveyard. Every three years we had to dig out the old bodies. Hence, we are very happy to get this new space after years of struggle. We are going to level the graveyard given to us and bury bodies hereafter."

"Certain sects of Christians have separate graveyards, where they will only bury those in that respective sect. But now the collector's move has ensured equality for all sects and religions. This not only makes us very happy but also enforces the belief that everyone is equal, " said Rino Bastine, district secretary of Christhuva Nallenna Iyakkam.

When contacted, Collector Karpagam told TNIE, "If we try to establish a new graveyard in an area, there will be opposition from the people of that area. Since there was already a space near the Hindus graveyard, we decided to utilise it for Muslims and Christians as well. It will henceforth be a graveyard for all, irrespective of religion."