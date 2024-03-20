Number of polling stations goes up to 68,320 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Tuesday said the total number of polling stations in the state will go up to 68,320 with 176 auxiliary polling stations being set up according to the latest requirements.

Answering queries from reporters at the secretariat, he said after the implementation of the model code of conduct on March 16, wall paintings on 1.91 lakh government buildings and 52,933 private properties have been removed. However, the paintings drawn with the consent of the house owners can stay.

The CEO said as many as 13,556 licensed weapons have been deposited with the police in the wake of elections while 71 weapons have been impounded. Besides, 87 gun licences have been cancelled. So far, 282 complaints have been received through the CVigil app. Around 70 IAS officers are expected to go to other states as observers during the Lok Sabha election. Booth slips will be printed from March 30 and issued to voters five days before the date of polling.