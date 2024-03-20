Plan manifesto to curb caste violence, says Dalit Intellectual Collective

CHENNAI: The Dalit Intellectual Collective issued a statement on Tuesday urging political parties in the state to include action plans to eradicate caste atrocities against Dalits in their election manifesto.

Highlighting the importance of election as a platform to raise social issues, the collective stressed the need to address the ‘continued neglect’ of atrocities against Dalits. Caste violence should not be dismissed as a mere law and order problem, but seen as a political issue requiring a political solution.

“Sadly, political parties remain either passive or immune to these, save for the rhetorical condemnation bereft of any action,” the statement said.

The collective also urged the political parties to distance themselves from perpetrators of atrocities against Dalits and those propagating caste pride and hatred.

“Political parties should visit the place of atrocities and extend solidarity with victims. Each political party should hold inner-party consultation to put an end to casteist violence and recommend to the government appropriate measures. Every party should take steps to rejuvenate the self-respect movement -- removal of caste surnames from individuals and institutions. Political parties should also engage in discussion with various groups and prevent caste-related violence,” the statement said.