PM Modi invokes naari shakti, says DMK, Congress anti-women

SALEM: Launching a broadside against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Shakti’ remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said parties that want to destroy ‘Shakti’ will get destroyed.

Addressing a public meeting at Gajalnaikenpatti, Modi said, “In Tamil Nadu, Shakti means divine manifestation in the form of woman deities – Kanchi Kamakshi, Madurai Meenakshi and Samayapuram Mariamman. In Hindu faith, Shakti means, “matru shakti, naari shakti” (woman power). The INDIA bloc of Congress and DMK say they will destroy this.”

Stating that every mother and daughter was a form of ‘Shakti’, Modi said he would sacrifice his life for their security. “Those who want to end Sakthi will get destroyed and Tamil Nadu will do it first on April 19,” he said.

“People know well how the DMK leaders behaved with former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa when she was alive. “This is DMK’s real face. They oppose the women’s reservation bill. Because of this, crimes against women in Tamil Nadu are rising,” Modi said.

Further, Modi accused the INDIA bloc of deliberately disrespecting Hindu dharma and failing to uphold Hindu beliefs, contrasting their treatment of Hinduism with other religions. Constituents of INDIA bloc will not speak ill about any other faith except Hindus, he said.