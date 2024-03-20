PMK to contest in highest-ever 10 Lok Sabha seats

CHENNAI: A day after the PMK announced its decision to ally with the BJP-led NDA for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, PMK founder S Ramadoss and BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday signed the seat-sharing pact at the former’s Thailapuram residence allotting the regional party 10 seats.

This is the highest number of seats the PMK has ever contested in a parliamentary election since its first foray in 1996. The constituencies to be contested by the PMK will be announced later.

However, Annamalai and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss dodged reporters’ questions of whether the PMK will also be given a Rajya Sabha seat. Soon after signing the agreement, Anbumani attacked both the Dravidian majors, without naming them.

“There is a resentment prevailing among the people of Tamil Nadu against the parties, which ruled the state for the past 60 years. The people are eagerly awaiting a change. To fulfil that wish of the people, the PMK has taken this decision to align with the NDA,” he said.

Interestingly, the PMK has been in alliance with both the Dravidian parties several times in the past. It contested the 2021 Assembly elections in alliance with the AIADMK.

“For the past 10 years, the PMK has been a partner of the NDA. The PMK will contest the LS polls in alliance with the NDA. The PMK took this decision to ensure the continuance of the government led by Narendra Modi as PM once again and to bring in changes in Tamil Nadu. The NDA will have a big victory not only in Tamil Nadu but also at the national level,” Anbumani added.

Annamalai, who addressed reporters, said, “It is a strong alliance. The political scenario has changed since Monday night due to the decision taken by the PMK to align with the BJP-led NDA.”