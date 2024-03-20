PMK’s saffron ally fails to enthuse cadre

TIRUCHY: Though the BJP and PMK have formed alliance at the top level, the waves of the relationship are yet to reach the grassroots.

Although PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss claimed their alliance is a decade old, that did not reflect on the ground where most of the cadre remained non-enthusiastic over the new pact.

A long-time PMK functionary in Cuddalore district lamented, “Our Ayya should have gone with the AIADMK. Even if we were allocated less number of seats by AIADMK, we could have won a few seats. Joining hands with BJP is of no use for our party.”

Elaborating more, he said, “For instance take the case of my village. There is no booth committee for BJP, let alone Sarathkumar’s party, IJK and other partners. But you cannot find a village without the booth committee for AIADMK because of the profound popularity of former chief ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa.”

Pointing to the results of 2021 Assembly elections, a PMK functionary in Ariyalur district said, “It’s no-brainer that there is no gain for our party because of the BJP alliance. Let me cite two examples. In 2021 election, we lost Jayankondam and nearby Vriddhachalam assembly constituencies although AIADMK and PMK were together.”