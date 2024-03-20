PMK’s saffron ally fails to enthuse cadre

TIRUCHY: Though the BJP and PMK have formed alliance at the top level, the waves of the relationship are yet to reach the grassroots.
Although PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss claimed their alliance is a decade old, that did not reflect on the ground where most of the cadre remained non-enthusiastic over the new pact.
A long-time PMK functionary in Cuddalore district lamented, “Our Ayya should have gone with the AIADMK. Even if we were allocated less number of seats by AIADMK, we could have won a few seats. Joining hands with BJP is of no use for our party.”
Elaborating more, he said, “For instance take the case of my village. There is no booth committee for BJP, let alone Sarathkumar’s party, IJK and other partners. But you cannot find a village without the booth committee for AIADMK because of the profound popularity of former chief ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa.”
Pointing to the results of 2021 Assembly elections, a PMK functionary in Ariyalur district said, “It’s no-brainer that there is no gain for our party because of the BJP alliance. Let me cite two examples. In 2021 election, we lost Jayankondam and nearby Vriddhachalam assembly constituencies although AIADMK and PMK were together.”
“Both these assembly constituencies fall under the hardcore PMK belt. If this is the case, how can we defeat DMK alliance now by joining hands with BJP?,” he questioned.
Another embarrassment for the PMK cadre is that they have to face the tough questions from the AIADMK cadre.
Maha Parivallal, an AIADMK cadre from Jayankondam said, “Our leader Edappadi K Palaniswami led AIADMK government gave 10.5% reservation for Vanniyars paying heed to PMK leaders’ demand. Now they have joined the NDA alliance that has several parties that are opposed to the Vanniyar quota.”
A senior PMK leader, requesting anonymity, said, “Our party is demanding caste census. It is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has given assurance on that, whereas BJP was remaining silent. Had we formed alliance with the AIADMK and won a few seats, we may extend support to Congress post-elections on the basis of caste census. Actually, we are now struggling to convince the cadre.”
According to local politicians, another impediment with the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu is that many of the district and block level leaders of BJP are former PMK functionaries. And that would worsen the situation for both sides on the grounds.
Refuting this, Ariyalur BJP district secretary K Ayyappan, who was formerly Vanniyar Sangam’s state youth wing secretary, said, “Our only aim is to defeat DMK alliance. We will have mutual understanding and work together to achieve our aim.”
When asked about the alliance and ensuing debates, PMK spokesperson Advocate K Balu said, “Our leaders have taken this decision with two things in mind. First, to make Narendra Modi as PM third time, and second, to increase the leverage for PMK in 2026 assembly elections. We will continue to stress on the demand for caste census. No doubt about it.”
Annamalai wants film made on PMK founder
Chennai: The art of wooing comes quite naturally to politicians, especially during election season. A rather unsubtle attempt at courtship was on display at the Thailapuram residence of PMK founder S Ramadoss on Tuesday, where a delegation of BJP leaders had gone to finalise the poll pact between the two parties. When the top leaders were sharing pleasantries, BJP state president K Annamalai, earnestly told the 84-year-old Ramadoss that a film should be made on the octogenarian’s life. “Films on many people are getting released. A film on your life is necessary now, for the youngsters,” he said. The PMK founder responded with a smile.