Tamil Nadu: District Collector sensitises printing press & marriage hall owners to model code of Conduct

NILGIRIS: District collector P Aruna convened a meeting with the printing press and marriage hall owners and explained the do’s and don’ts they should follow during the upcoming elections, at the collectorate on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting she added that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be in place until the poll results are out. Hence, the owners of marriage halls and hotels should get approval from the concerned police stations for the meetings that will be held by candidates and political parties.

Subsequently, the same information should be passed on to the district collector through the returning and assistant returning officer.

The collector further said, “The names, addresses, and telephone numbers should be maintained and the same would be collected by the police and returning offices.

Likewise, money lenders and pawn shop owners should verify whether the individuals who are going to get the cash are affiliated with any political party and close to the candidates, etc. Cash should not be disbursed to individuals based on tokens and articles. Moreover, jewels that are pledged earlier should not be returned to the custodians for free of cost.”

Similarly, painting owners should mention their names and addresses in political advertisements, notices, and flexes and the xerox copy of the same should be submitted to the district election officials.”

She requested them to adhere to the norms set by the election commission during the MCC and asked them to cooperate for a peaceful election process.