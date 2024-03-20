Tamil Nadu: Four students rewarded with flight travel for clearing NMMS test

COIMBATORE: Four class 8 students of Corporation Middle School in Masakalipalayam - Dikshanya, Kaviya, Akash and Mirjan Adithya - have passed the National Means cum - Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam and will be receiving Rs 1,000 every month till they complete class 12. They were taken on a flight trip as incentive.

Till now, no student from the school cleareed the test, To motivate students, the HM Mythili organised special classes and announced that students who pass the test would be taken on a flight trip. A total of 21 students from the school appeared for the test that was held on February 3. The results were announced on February 28.

As promised, the students along with the teachers Suguna and Mary who trained them were taken on a field trip to Bengaluru on a flight by the school HM on March 18.

Dr Ashok Kumar of Sakthi Dental Hospital sponsored the tickets to one of the students. The teachers collected Rs 40,000 for the trip through donations.