Tamil Nadu: Over 100 SC/ST students perform well in JEE Mains

CHENNAI: More than 100 students studying in Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department schools across the state have scored well in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains Session I, making them eligible for the advanced exam. The department plans to bring more than 200 students from these schools for residential training to Chennai to coach them for JEE Session II and JEE (Advanced) at the end of this month.

According to the officials, 1,150 students from the ADWT schools wrote the JEE (Main) Session I and more than 100 students scored above 50 percentile. Since last year, headmasters and teachers in schools under the departments have been encouraging students to participate in competitive entrance exams including JEE, CLAT and NEET. The department has also provided additional materials to the students including books and question papers required for the preparation.

Among those who scored good marks is P Manikandan from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in Vellimalai. He hails from Thottidurai village in Salem district and belongs to the tribal community of Malayalis. “My father is a daily wage worker. I have two elder brothers and they were forced to start working after Class 10 due to our financial situation.