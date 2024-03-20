Tamil Nadu Tourism department refuses to reveal info about trees felled near boat house

NILGIRIS: The Public Information Officer who is also the Regional Manager of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department, Udhagamandalam, refused to answer to a RTI query seeking details about which department took custody of the trees that were chopped as a part of carrying out construction of ziplines along the Ooty boat house.

K Hari, an advocate who filed the RTI query, told TNIE that he strongly suspects that the tourism department officials have sold the decades-old trees to private parties. He added, “It is the duty of the tourism department to maintain the record properly and should answer whether the trees were handed over to the forest department or sold in auction. However, they have purposefully refused to give an answer as some truth will come out and it stated that the copy has been attached. However, nothing was given to me.”

The PIO further stated that officials are taking steps to obtain approval from the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA) for the ongoing construction of various adventure activities along with the Ooty boat house. Hence, he demanded the Chief Minister to stop the construction immediately along with taking stringent action against the officials involved in violation.

Hari added. “As per the norms, the tourism department should obtain prior permission from the HACA. However, the construction works were in progress without getting it. The work has invited strong objection from the public as even the government department has violated the norms.

Moreover, the tourism department has not placed any notice boards about the construction works. This has raised many suspicions about the project.”

He also pointed out that as per the master plan construction activities should not be carried out up to 200 metres in the surrounding of Ooty boat house. However, violating these norms, concrete structures have been coming up. Using this, those who have already constructed, have been told that the norms should be applicable to them.