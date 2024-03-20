Tangedco workers told to ensure 24/7 power supply

CHENNAI: With the Lok Sabha elections and board exams round the corner, Tangedco has instructed all chief engineers and superintending engineers across the state to monitor power supply round the clock and ensure uninterrupted supply, in line with oral instructions from the Election Commission of India. Apart from this, chief secretary Shivdas Meena also discussed with Tangedco officials regarding the current situation.

Assistant engineers have been advised to work even during night hours until the end of the model code of conduct. Despite having vacancies of nearly 1,500 engineers, the utility believes it can manage with the existing staff.

The official highlighted that the utility has received 24.42 lakh complaints through Minnagam - the centralised consumer call centre - since its inception. With increasing power demand across the state, the utility has been receiving nearly 2,500 calls regularly since March 1, and it is expected to rise to approximately 3,500 in the coming days.

Regarding material procurement challenges, another official said, “Shortage of materials like transformers and underground cables significantly impacts our regular operations.” Since Tangedco sources all materials from northern parts of the country, it takes 25 days to receive them after placing orders.

Currently, orders have been placed for 400 km of underground cables and transformers, with hopes of receiving them by the end of the month.