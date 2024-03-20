Tribal women in Pachamalai await free travel scheme

TIRUCHY: Tribal women of hill villages in Pachamalai near Thuraiyur are still awaiting their ticket to freedom as the state's free bus service hasn't been extended to the region, impacting their mobility. They are now demanding the region to be covered under the scheme.

The call for inclusion follows the recent extension of the 'Vidiyal Payanam' scheme by the state government aiming to empower tribal women by providing free bus travel. The scheme has been extended to cover parts of the Western Ghats and Eastern Ghats, including Kollimalai, Javvadhu, and Yerkadu hills.

However, the Pachamalai region was left out. Tribal women of the hill village feel marginalised as they grapple with transportation challenges. D Maheshwari, a construction worker from Erikad village, highlighted the daily struggles faced by tribal women.

"I have to walk 6 km from my village to Semupulunjappati bus stop to catch a bus to Uppiliyapuram or Thuraiyur. I spend `60 daily on travel alone, a significant expense for a construction worker like me," she said. Rajendran, hailing from Pudur hamlet of Vannadu Panchayat, stressed on the dire need to extend the free bus travel scheme to the region, citing damaged roads and limited bus services.

"Over 3,000 women reside in the hills, with only three available bus services. Extending the Vidiyal Payanam scheme would greatly benefit workers commuting to Uppiliyapuram and Thuraiyur daily," he stated. Sumathi Annadurai from Erumapatti hamlet underscored the impact of the scheme on tribal women's mobility.

Many tribal women are confined to their villages due to various challenges. With free bus services, more women might venture out of their hamlets, boosting economic activities," she said. "Free bus services would also attract more tourists to Pachamali, benefiting local vendors like me," said a woman who runs a shop in Top Sengattupatti area. When contacted, Collector M Pradeep Kumar told TNIE that necessary steps will be taken after discussing with officials.