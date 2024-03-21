10 incumbents,11 ‘new-faces’ in DMK list of 21 candidates

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday announced the party’s candidates for 21 parliamentary constituencies. The party gave tickets to 10 incumbent MPs while opting to replace six sitting MPs. In the remaining 11 constituencies, 10 candidates will be contesting Lok Sabha election for the first time.

The list saw a token increase in the number of women candidates with three offered tickets instead of two in 2019. Rani Srikrumar, a 40-year-old government doctor, is the party’s candidate from Tenkasi, a reserved constituency. The other two women are Kanimozhi and Thamizhachi Thangapandian, who will contest again from Thoothukudi and Chennai south respectively.

As many as six candidates are scions, which notably included Arun Nehru, son of Municipal Administration minister KN Nehru, who will contest from Perambalur. The remaining five are incumbents which included Kanimozhi, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Dayanidhi Maran (Chennai central), Kalanidhi Veerasamy (Chennai north), and Kathir Anand (Vellore).

Besides Rani Srikumar and Arun Nehru, other new faces include A Mani (Dharmapuri), Ganapathi P Rajkumar (Coimbatore), K Prakash (Erode), Murasoli (Thanjavur), Malaiyarasan (Kallakurichi), K Eswaraswami (Pollachi) and MS Tharanivendhan (Arani).