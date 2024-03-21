26-yr-old found dead in Velankanni hotel room a day after marriage

NAGAPATTINAM: A 26-year-old man from Mayiladuthurai district wanted in several criminal cases allegedly died by suicide in a hotel room in Velankanni on Wednesday after spending a night with a girl from another community whom he had only “married” the previous day.

The youth N Arun (26) was a fisherman from Vanagiri in Sirkazhi block. An accused in several cases, Arun was in relationship with the 24-year-old girl from Poompuhar. The couple ‘married’ near Tharangambadi Beach on Tuesday, said police sources.

Later, they travelled to Velankanni and checked into a hotel room. “The marriage had not been registered. The girl told Arun that they can start their life together after marrying properly with her parents’ approval. Then, Arun took the drastic step when she was in the bathroom,” said a police officer.

The girl allegedly informed the hotel staff who called up the Velankanni town police. A case has been registered under CrPC Section 174 (unnatural death) and the autopsy was conducted at Nagapattinam general hospital.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)