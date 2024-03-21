Bus owner booked for casteist slur against SC driver in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: A case has been registered against the owner of a private bus company for issuing a casteist slur against an SC driver for insisting him operate a bus with mechanical issues and taking leave.

Speaking to TNIE, M Uma Ramanan (29) said, I belong to the SC community and was working as a driver to private bus operator Siva Prakasam (45) in Vellakoil for the past five years and I was paid a daily wage of Rs 1,000. Based on the trips, I get a salary of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month. As Prakasam is also a financier, he enjoyed friendships with owners from dominant communities who operated big private colleges. Hence, he used to take long tours for college students. A few weeks ago, he took an assignment to take a few college students to Goa and I drove the bus during the journey, the bus had several mechanical problems including issues with the brake lining and engine suction. Hence, during many instances, I almost lost control of the vehicle which could have led to a fatal crash or accident. So, I reported the issue but Prakasam refused to comply. Last week, he took another assignment and I refused to work and took leave. Supporting me, another driver and a friend Gopal also took leave. This angered Prakasam who confronted me and issued casteist slur against me."

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Puligal Katchi (Tiruppur East) secretary K Kalimuthu said, It is very upsetting when a driver from the SC community refuses to operate a bus with mechanical problems and gets casteist slur from his owner other than him fixing the issue. We condemn the incident though the police registered a case on March 19, interrogated and arrested the owner. However, they are allowed to move out on the same day. We suspect the involvement of people from the dominant caste behind the issue. Due to these issues, we believe police are yet to arrest Prakasam.”

A top police officer said, “Prakasam issued a casteist slur against Ramanan during a telephonic conversation between Gopal and Prakasam which reportedly happened 10 days ago. However, we have registered a case against him. Due to the recorded telephonic conversation, we will be producing Prakasam in Tiruppur Sub Court in a few days and the Judge will decide on the outcome.”

However, Prakasam claimed that he did not comment on the caste.