Coimbatore: Four of a family end lives over financial loss

COIMBATORE: Four persons of a family were found dead, allegedly by suicide in their home at of Selvapuram in Coimbatore on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Ramachandran (54), his wife Visithra (46), their daughters Srinidhi (25) and Jaysri (14).

On Wednesday noon, Ramachandran’s sister who is also residing in Selvapuram went to his house and found the four lying unconscious. A medical team examined them and pronounced the four dead by suicide.

Preliminary probe revealed that Ramachandran was running a business and had incurred loss worth crores of rupees. His elder daughter was studying in Canada and returned home for vacation. Police suspect the family took the extreme step because of the financial loss.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104 for free counselling)