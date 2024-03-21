Five private college students arrested for assaulting friend who gifted liquor to girl

COIMBATORE: A 21-year-old student, native of Salem district, was assaulted by a five-member gang for allegedly gifting a liquor bottle to a girl student at Sundarapuram in Coimbatore.

The victim is a student of a private engineering college at Echanari in Coimbatore. He stayed with his friends in a rental house on Echanari Road. Sundarapuram police registered a case and held an investigation upon receiving his complaint.

The primary investigation revealed that the five students assaulted him for providing liquor to the girl who is a friend of one assailant.

The complainant said that the girl asked him to buy her liquor and he only helped her by buying it from a Tasmac shop. Irked over it, the girl’s boyfriend along with three of his friends attacked the complainant when he was at Sundarapuram area on Tuesday.

Police registered a case under three sections of the Indian Penal Code. The five students were subsequently arrested and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is under way.