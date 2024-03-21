Tamil Nadu

Five private college students arrested for assaulting friend who gifted liquor to girl

The primary investigation revealed that the five students assaulted him for providing liquor to the girl who is a friend of one assailant.
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 21-year-old student, native of Salem district, was assaulted by a five-member gang for allegedly gifting a liquor bottle to a girl student at Sundarapuram in Coimbatore.

The victim is a student of a private engineering college at Echanari in Coimbatore. He stayed with his friends in a rental house on Echanari Road. Sundarapuram police registered a case and held an investigation upon receiving his complaint.

The complainant said that the girl asked him to buy her liquor and he only helped her by buying it from a Tasmac shop. Irked over it, the girl’s boyfriend along with three of his friends attacked the complainant when he was at Sundarapuram area on Tuesday.

Police registered a case under three sections of the Indian Penal Code. The five students were subsequently arrested and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is under way.

