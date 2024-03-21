Flying squads seize gold coins worth Rs 2.7L in Tiruppur, Rs 16.5L from truck owner in Erode

TIRUPPUR: A flying squad deployed for Lok Sabha election duty seized five gold coins during vehicle checks on Kangayam Road on Wednesday.

The seizure was made by a team of officials deputed to check poll code violations in various parts of Tiruppur city. They stopped a vehicle and found a rider with a large handbag. Upon search they found five gold coins weighing 8 grams worth Rs 2.70 lakh in all.

The rider, identified as Kalaiarasan (27), is a native of Avinashi. He claimed he worked for a jewellery mart.

As Kalaiarasan did not have the required documents for the gold coins, it was handed over to the district treasury by the official.

Meanwhile, another flying squad seized Rs 16.5 lakh from a truck owner near Bhavani on Wednesday.

M Surendra (50), a truck owner from Andhra Pradesh, told officials that he was taking the money to pay for upgrading his rig vehicle that was parked at a workshop in Kunnathur in Tiruppur district. Since he did not have supporting documents, officials seized the money and handed it over first to the Revenue Divisional Office, Erode.

The money was then handed over to the Income Tax Department. He can get the money back after producing proper documents, a revenue official said.

Flying squads, static surveillance teams and video surveillance teams are deployed to monitor violation of the Model Code of Conduct of the Lok Sabha election scheduled in the state for April 19.