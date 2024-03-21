Former L-G expresses gratitude to UT, bids farewell

PUDUCHERRY : Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who served as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry bid farewell to Raj Nivas on Tuesday, expressing gratitude to the people of the union territory.

Addressing reporters in the afternoon, Tamilisai spoke about her tenure and the tough decisions she had to take during the period. She extended her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President for the opportunity to serve in Puducherry.

"I have always been guided by confidence and neutrality. My tenure saw various initiatives aimed for public welfare, including book-free days and reservation for government school students in medical education," she said.

Tamilisai expressed her sadness of leaving Puducherry but shared that now she will be able to serve the public beyond the confines of Raj Nivas. She said it was her decision to return to politics by “giving up the comforts of Raj Nivas” to serve people. “I will depend on the support of people and the almighty’s blessings to succeed,” she added.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, and PWD Minister K Lakshminarayananan called on Tamilisai and bid farewell by expressing gratitude and wishes for the future. Chief Secretary Sharad Chauhan and DGP B Srinivas also called on her. She was presented with a guard of honour before leaving Raj Nivas.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan is expected to arrive in Puducherry on Thursday to assume office as Puducherry L-G.