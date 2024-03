Local trains cancelled in Chennai-Gummidipoondi section for three days

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has changed the schedule of trains in Chennai-Gudur section for three days to facilitate engineering maintenance between Ponneri and Minjur railway stations from 9 am to 11.30 am. According to a press statement, Chennai-Gummidipoondi local train leaving MMC complex at 9 am and 10.35 am, will be partially cancelled between Minjur and Gummidipoondi on March 21, 23 and 24.

The Chennai Beach-Gummidipoondi local leaving Beach station at 9.40 am will also run up to Minjur. Similarly, the return service from Gummidipoondi which is scheduled to start at 10.55 to Chennai Beach will be operated between Minjur and Chennai Beach.

Similarly, the Gummidipoondi-Chennai local leaving Gummidipundi at 9.55 am will be partially cancelled between Gummidipoondi and Minjur on March 21, 23 and 24. Further, the Sullurupeta-Chennai local leaving Sullurupeta at 10 am will be cancelled between Gummidipundi and Chennai on March 21, 23 and 24.