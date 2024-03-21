MBBS students not allowed to attend classes

CHENNAI: The Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) has written to the vice-chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University to allow MBBS students who failed to clear second year university exams to attend third year classes as per National Medical Commission (NMC) norms, on Wednesday.

In their representation to the vice-chancellor, the association said students detained in the second year were not being allowed to attend third year classes in a few medical colleges like Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Virudhunagar and Kallakurichi. They also should be allowed to write supplementary exams.

Speaking to TNIE, vice chancellor Dr K Narayanasamy said, “I have instructed the colleges to follow NMC norms. A few students also requested to allow them to write the university exam if their attendance is short by 1-2%, but this cannot be done as per NMC norms. Attendance is mandatory. Students should have 75% attendance for theory and 80% for practicals.”