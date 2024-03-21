Musicians Ranjani, Gayatri withdraw from Music Academy Conference in opposition to TM Krishna

CHENNAI: Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024 and said that their participation in this year's conference under TM Krishna's presidency would constitute a "moral violation." They accused Krishna of causing "immense damage" to the Carnatic music world.

Taking to social media platform X, Ranjani and Gayatri said, "We have communicated our decision to withdraw from participating in the Music Academy's conference 2024 & from presenting our concert on 25 Dec. We made this decision as the conference would be presided over by TM Krishna."