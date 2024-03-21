No transparency in postal ballot for PwDs: Activists

CHENNAI: With the election preparedness in full swing across the city, rights activists are seeking better transparency to ensure an inclusive and accessible elections for persons with disabilities (PwD).

As per the revised electoral roll there are 11,369 registered PwD voters in Chennai, out of 39 lakh voters. Those above 85 years of age and voters with 40% benchmark disability (classified together as absentee voters) can opt for postal ballot facility. The Election Commission of India has also issued directions to make polling booths accessible and inclusive for all.

Meanwhile, activists are alleging practical difficulties and lack of transparency in accessing the postal ballot facility. As per ECI rules, booth level officers should visit houses of absentee voters and provide 12D form to register for the postal ballot facility. The registration needs to be completed within 5 days of notification.

However, representatives of the Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) said not all PwD voters have been approached by booth level officers within the stipulated time period. “Many PwD voters are unable to access postal ballot facilities within the time period, as BLOs were unable to reach out to all the absentee voters,” said activist Vaishnavi Jayakumar from DRA.

The corporation through a press release has clarified that 12D forms can also be submitted at the offices of the returning and assistant returning officer in their concerned constituencies. Activists however allege lack of awareness among the members and call for an online registration system.