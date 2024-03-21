Pondy BJP office comes alive amid speculations regarding LS candidacy

PUDUCHERRY : Amid mounting anticipation surrounding the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) selection of a candidate to contest in the lone Puducherry constituency from the AINRC-BJP alliance, the party's office buzzed with activity on Tuesday. Nirmal Kumar Surana, the BJP observer for Puducherry, engaged in deliberations with State President S Selvaganabathy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, other ministers, MLAs, and senior party members, among others, culminating in a meeting with Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

"We have already shortlisted five candidates and forwarded the list to the party leadership for selection. The final candidate will be announced by Wednesday," Surana told TNIE.

The focus of Tuesday's discussions centred on campaign strategies. "We have requested for two campaigns, one in Puducherry and the other in Karaikal, led by national leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and party president J P Nadda could address rallies in Puducherry. Additionally, Chief Minister N Rangasamy will undertake campaigning across all assembly constituencies," Surana explained.

Meanwhile, the BJP observer, accompanied by Selvaganapathy and Namassivayam, is set to travel to New Delhi for an interaction with the party's national leadership ahead of the polls.

For BJP, a party that has never secured victory in Puducherry's Lok Sabha elections so far, the upcoming polls against Congress are a proving ground. "We secured six seats in the last Assembly elections, a feat that had previously proved elusive. Similarly, we will strategise and secure victory this time," Surana asserted, highlighting the party's reliance on the voter base of 22 MLAs from the AINRC-BJP alliance and three independents, as well as its strategy to garner support from opposition-held Assembly constituencies.

In the midst of speculation, Home Minister Namassivayam has emerged as a popular choice. Despite his purported reluctance to contest owing to his aspirations in state politics, Namassivayam's potential candidacy garners optimism among party cadre. However, alternative propositions, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Karaikal businessman G N S Rajasekhar, all face skepticism regarding voter appeal.

Interestingly, Surana's discussions with Namassivayam in Bengaluru, followed by the latter's meeting with Chief Minister Rangasamy on Monday, seems to be of a positive character. Namassivayam, backed by Rangasamy's endorsement, hints at his preparedness to contest the Puducherry constituency if directed by the party leadership. “With the blessings of Rangasamy, whoever contests on behalf of BJP will win. I am ready to contest if the party leadership directs me,” Namassivayam told reporters.