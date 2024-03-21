Tamil Nadu

Pvt school near Sriperumbudur receives hoax bomb threat

The cyber crime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai registered a case and started an inquiry.
Though the threat was found to be a hoax, the school declared a holiday on Wednesday and sent the students home.
Though the threat was found to be a hoax, the school declared a holiday on Wednesday and sent the students home.(Representative image)
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A private school at Mambakkam near Sriperumbudur received a hoax bomb threat through e-mail on Wednesday. Upon information, the police along with a bomb squad conducted a search. Though the threat was found to be a hoax, the school declared a holiday on Wednesday and sent the students home. The police have registered a case.

In the first week of March, the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) in Chromepet received a similar threat through e-mail. In February, a total of 13 private schools in Chennai received hoax bomb threats through e-mails. The cyber crime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai registered a case and started an inquiry.

Police said the e-mail service used by the sender was end-to-end encrypted and the mails were sent through virtual private networks, which made it difficult to track the sender. According to reports, after TN highlighted the issue, the Union IT Ministry is planning to block the mail service in India.

