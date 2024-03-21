Rajini inaugurates 250-bed quaternary care hosp at Vadapalani

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth inaugurated a 250-bed quaternary care Kauvery Hospital at Vadapalani on Wednesday. The facility also has a 75-bed critical care unit, a 30-bed transplant ICU and six modular operation theatres with laminar flow, a press release from the hospital said.

Nine centres of excellence -- Heart Institute, Lung Institute, Institute of Neurosciences, Institute of Orthopaedics, Heart and Lung Transplant Centre, Liver Disease and Transplant Centre, Kidney Disease and Transplant Centre, Fertility Centre and Advanced Radiology Centre and also a 24x7 emergency trauma and critical care centre -- will be available at the new facility.

Dr S Chandrakumar, founder and executive chairman, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, Dr S Manivannan Selvaraj, founder and managing director and Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals were also present at the event.