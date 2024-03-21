Rs 30 cr allocated for upgrading milk dairies in TN

CHENNAI: The state government has issued a G.O. allocating Rs 30 crore for the installation of automatic milk packing machines in six Aavin dairy plants across the state.

This initiative aims to reduce milk packing time at these plants, thus minimising delays in delivering milk to the consumers.

Under this scheme, Aavin dairy plants in Sholinganallur, Madhavaram, and Ambattur in Chennai, along with three other plants operated by District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Unions in Coimbatore, Tiruchy, and Madurai, will be upgraded.

Last week, the government issued a GO providing administrative approval for the release of Rs 30 crore.

The funds will be sourced from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) - Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) XXIX scheme, according to the order.

An official from the milk and dairy development department said, “Dairies frequently encounter delays in delivery due to challenges in hiring contract workers for packing and other related works. Automated packaging systems for milk will significantly cut the human intervention in packing and shifting milk packets to the delivery vehicles. The tendering process for this project will begin shortly.”