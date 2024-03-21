Sparrows fly off to villages, abandon cities as they turn inhospitable

COIMBATORE: The World Sparrow Day, which is held every year to promote awareness on the cute little bird and similar ones, was marked on Wednesday. On a happy note, bird researchers say that the presence of sparrows has not declined around us despite perceived threats like mushrooming cellphone towers and their radiation as reported on social media and elsewhere.

A report titled ‘The State of India Birds 2023’ states that house sparrows are not in any danger of extinction despite the ominous headlines. However, researchers say that it is very difficult to ascertain the exact numbers of the sparrows in Tamil Nadu or in the country.

P Jeganathan, a notable bird researcher and coordinator of Tamil Birders Network based in Tirupur, said “In some city spaces, the bird might have disappeared due to loss of their habitat. However, they are thriving and flourishing well all over the country, especially in rural areas.”

Government school teacher and bird watcher Selva Ganesh said sparrows rely on the food and shelter at human habitations in urban areas. However, soon after the roof-tiled houses became concrete structures and house designs changed drastically over the decades, these birds shifted their presence to rural areas.

The bird observers urged the state government to take steps to protect the black-bellied tern bird, which is found only in the Cauvery river basin in Trichy and Thanjavur districts, and ensure their habitat is not disturbed. Moreover, Indian courser (Cursorius coromandelicus) bird was found only in the grasslands at Kannampalayam near Sulur when compared to other places in Coimbatore district.

N Raveendran, an environmentalist and bird researcher from Madurai, said, “Back in the day, these birds played a major role in controlling pests and worms in the fields. To aid these birds and protect them, people can place water and seeds in clay pots in a shaded area, which the birds can also use as a nesting spot.”

A Madurai-based environment enthusiast Ashok said has been using old plastic bottles to carry water, and tying them on trees for the birds to use.