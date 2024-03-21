Sri Lankan Navy arrests 32 Tamil Nadu fishermen for alleged IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 32 fishermen hailing from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu for alleged violation of IMBL in two different operations at Neduntheevu and Mannar areas. Five boats of the fishermen are also said to be seized by the officials.
The number of fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy has largely increased in March as so far about 58 fishermen and 6 boats have been captured.
37 crew from Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam were arrested on March 10 and 15 and 21 other 21 other fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested on March 17.
All fishermen are kept under two weeks of judicial custody.
Accordingly, out of 480 mechanised boats that went to the season from Rameswaram fishing harbour on Wednesday, the Sri Lankan Navy chased away a cluster of Indian boats that were reportedly close to the IMBL.
In separate operations carried out near Mannar region and Neduntheevu region, the SL Navy apprehended 32 fishermen and seized their 5 boats in the wee hours of Thursday.
Sources said that all boats belong to the Rameswaram area. The arrested fishermen and the boats have been taken to Sri Lanka and were handed over to the fisheries authority for further legal proceedings.
While speaking, Jesuraj, leader of Fishermen association from Rameswaram condemned the series of arrests of Tamil Fishermen and added that last Thursday about 21 fishermen were arrested and this Thursday 32 fishermen were arrested. It is completely frustrating that the SL Navy arrest measures are getting larger day by day.
Also, earlier one of the boat owners who went to Sri Lanka to proceed before the court for his boat which was confiscated by the SL, allegedly the court had sentenced the boat owner for a day, which is highly condemnable. It is disappointing that even during election time the fishermen arrest was done at large, the government does not take any action to address the issues. After the meeting the association will announce about protests, he said.