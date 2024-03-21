Sri Lankan Navy arrests 32 Tamil Nadu fishermen for alleged IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 32 fishermen hailing from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu for alleged violation of IMBL in two different operations at Neduntheevu and Mannar areas. Five boats of the fishermen are also said to be seized by the officials.

The number of fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy has largely increased in March as so far about 58 fishermen and 6 boats have been captured.

37 crew from Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam were arrested on March 10 and 15 and 21 other 21 other fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested on March 17.

All fishermen are kept under two weeks of judicial custody.

Accordingly, out of 480 mechanised boats that went to the season from Rameswaram fishing harbour on Wednesday, the Sri Lankan Navy chased away a cluster of Indian boats that were reportedly close to the IMBL.