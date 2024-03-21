Thoothukudi fishers attack Colachel, Kerala fishers for 'trespassing'

THOOTHUKUDI: Upset over west coast fishermen (from Colachel and Kerala) allegedly engaging in illegal fishing activities off Thoothukudi coast, a group of local fishermen attacked and captured six mechanised vessels with 80 fishers on board, on Wednesday. The fishers were brought to the harbour and handed over to the Thoothukudi fisheries department.

Thoothukudi is located along the east coast of the southern peninsula, while Colachel and Kerala are on the west coast. The Thoothukudi fishing harbour has a fleet of 230 mechanised vessels. Due to dwindling catch, however, the fishermen have been venturing into the sea once in two days. With Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act in place, night fishing and stay fishing are prohibited in Thoothukudi alone.

Local fishermen have alleged that fishermen from Kanniyakumari and Kerala often trespass into east coast, thereby depleting fishing resources in their absence. Fishermen labour leader Dharmapichai said that unlawful fishing has been the reason behind the dwindling catch, which has incurred vessel owners and labourers in Thoothukudi huge losses. Despite bringing our concerns to the knowledge of the officials, no action has been taken, he charged.

Sources said, owners of mechanised vessels and labour associations planned to seize the vessels that allegedly engaged in illegal fishing off Thoothukudi coast. On Tuesday, 100 to 150 fishermen on 10 boats raided the vessels that allegedly trespassed into their side of the sea. One of the fishermen, who was part of the raid, said, "A violent clash broke out mid sea, resulting in two sustaining injuries, before they took control of the vessels of Colachel, of Kanyakumari district, and Kerala. Thoothukudi fishermen also dashed their boats against that of the outsiders, leaving some parts damaged. Of the six vessels captured, five were registered with Kanniyakumari, while one was of Kerala."

When asked, a senior official told TNIE that there is no official order to restrict fishermen from other parts of the country from engaging in fishing activities here. The clash occurred because of concerns around dwindling resources, she said.

Dharmapichai said, "Since the 61-day fishing ban period starts from April 14, fishermen from Colachel, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam entered our grounds." In view of the same, local fishermen have appealed to the district administration to protect fishing resources, he added.

An official said that they will hold peace talks between both sides. No police complaints have been filed yet, he confirmed.