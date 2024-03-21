Thoothukudi: IIM-grad, ex-Congressman files nominations as independents

THOOTHUKUDI: Two independent candidates, namely J Sivaneswaran and N Radhakrishnan, filed their nomination with the Collector-cum-District Electoral Officer G Lakshmipathy here on Wednesday.

Sivaneswaran, of Umarikadu, told reporters that he pursued M.Tech from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) , Calicut, and MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode. Noting that this is his third time contesting since 2019, Sivaneswaran said, "I am contesting the general elections only to create awareness among public to participate in politics in a bid to break the jinx that it is only meant for the affluent."

Stating that he has never made any election promise, the techie added, "I would spend one lakh rupees on the campaign." He further said, "I will be with the people on ground zero and throw light on the conditions of public facilities, and will rally to get funds for basic amenities from the central government."

Meanwhile, N Radhakrishnan, a farmer and former Congressman, said that he decided to contest the elections to throw light on farmers' rights. "I will ensure free education for students above Class 11, and input for agriculture free of cost, " he said, and added that he would campaign on foot.