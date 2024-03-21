TN: ED raids AIADMK leader Vijayabaskar, Chennai-based real estate group 

After AIADMK broke ties with the BJP in last September, Vijayabaskar was the first AIADMK heavyweight to be raided by a central investigative agency. He was earlier booked by the CBI in a "gutkha scam".

Meanwhile, today, AIADMK general secretary Edapadi K.palaniswami is releasing their second set of candidates ahead of the lok sabha polls.

"We will face everything legally" said EPS when asked about the raids.

The premises linked to real estate group Gsquare and linked entities in and around Chennai city are also being searched as part of an investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.