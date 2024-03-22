Class 12 Tamil Nadu government school student ends life; kin demand probe

ARIYALUR: A Class 12 student who was preparing for NEET and JEE exams died by suicide at a hostel near Keelapalur in the district on Wednesday night. Following the death, the relatives staged a road blockade.

M Kapilan (17) from Poyyur village was one out of 422 government school students in the district who were selected for special classes for NEET and JEE exams as they had got top two positions in Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 . These students stay in a hostel in the Keelapalur government polytechnic college campus, said sources.

On Wednesday night, his father Muruganandam called the hostel to speak with Kapilan. The security answered the call and asked the other students to inform Kapilan. When the students went in search of him, they allegedly found that he had died by suicide.

After the deceased’s parents came to know about this, they staged a blockade on the Ariyalur-Tiruchy road. Refusing to take Kapilan’s body for post-mortem, they alleged that there was a mystery behind Kapilan’s death. Later, Keelapalur police arrived at the spot and checked the CCTV footage of the college hostel in the presence of Kapilan’s parents and relatives. In this, it was revealed that Kapilan went to the room alone. Subsequently, the body was sent to Ariyalur medical college hospital for post-mortem. The Keelapalur police have registered a case.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.