CM Stalin condemns Kejriwal's arrest, says BJP fears electoral defeat

CHENNAI: Condemning the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday said this “tyranny ignites public fury, unmasking BJP’s true colours” and warned the saffron party to brace itself to face people’s wrath.

In a message on platform X, Stalin blamed the BJP for sinking to “despicable depths” by arresting Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Kejriwal ahead of Lok Sabha election, driven by the ruling party’s fear of a “decade of failures and imminent defeat”.

Stalin said these “futile arrests” only fuelled the resolve of the opposition parties, fortifying the INDIA bloc’s march to victory. Claiming that not a single BJP leader faced scrutiny or arrest, he said the relentless persecution of opposition leaders by the union government smacked of “a desperate witch-hunt”.