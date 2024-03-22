EPS as CM only gave nod to Bills passed by BJP: Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said that the AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, had done nothing apart from giving nod to all the Bills passed by the BJP-led union government during its 10 years in power. The incumbent MP had come to Thoothukudi on Thursday, after being fielded from the same constituency by the DMK.

Kanimozhi was given a rousing welcome by the party cadre, headed by Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Dairy Minister Mano Thangaraj, and Thoothukudi Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, at the airport. Speaking to reporters, she extended her gratitude to the ministers and legislators for her successful tenure from 2019 to 2024.

When asked about Palaniswami questioning the non-fulfilment of promises like exemption of NEET, Kanimozhi said, "It was during Palaniswamy's tenure that the AIADMK government had voted in favour of all the Bills brought in by the BJP against Tamil Nadu, and the people will never forget it." Taking a jibe at Palaniswami, Kanimozhi said that the ex-CM questions what he let in.

"For NEET exemption, there needs to be a change of guard at the centre," Kanimozhi added. When asked about her achievements as MP, she listed the mega drinking water scheme, which is nearing completion, aimed at addressing water issues in 363 villages, and another drinking water project for Sathankulam and Tiruchendur, which has been approved. "The VIN Fast deal cracked by the CM will ensure more jobs for graduates, and more industrial projects will land in Thoothukudi. The rocket launching pad at Kulasekarapattinam is one of the biggest successes," she said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's repeated visits to Tamil Nadu, Kanimozhi said he has got the fear of loss because the union government did not support the people at the time of distress during the floods.