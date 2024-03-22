Field fisher for Vilavancode to seal community's votes for LS poll: Fishers' Association to Congress

KANNIYAKUMARI: Amid NTK and AIADMK announcing candidates from the fishers community for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat, fishermen's associations have urged the Congress to follow suit in case of the Vilavancode assembly by-election, a party stronghold. This, they suggest, would prevent a split in the community votes, which stands at 1.75 lakh, in case of the Kanniyakumari seat.

The NTK has fielded Maria Jennifer (42), from the fishers community in Kanniyakumari, while the AIADMK announced Pasalian Nasareth, also from the fisher community, for the Lok Sabha seat. In view of these developments, Meenavar Orunginaippu Sangam Secretary Captain Johnson said that Congress functionary Tharahai Cuthbert, from the fisher community, has shown interest in contesting the Vilavancode by-election, and suggested that the Congress field her.

"This would help the Congress cement votes of the fishers community in the Lok Sabha. Otherwise, it would support a BJP candidate," added Johnson. He also noted the lack of representation of the community, one of the majorities in the region, in the assembly.

All India Traditional Fishermen's Association president SA Mahesh said that the political parties field candidates from the fishermen community when there are slim chances of winning, thereby making a scapegoat out of them. Moreover, he said, since about 80% of the community votes go to the DMK and the Congress, the parties do not give importance to us.

"The anger against political parties for not giving enough representation, even within the party, has been simmering in the coastal areas," Mahesh added, and said that a candidate from the community could give fillip to Congress' chances in Kanniyakumari.

Reiterating the views of Johnson and Mahesh, Kottaiyil Kumarai Meenavan Secretary Meldon Carmel said, "We expect Congress to field Tharahai from our community for Vilavancode by-election, so that we have representation in the assembly."

Sources said, until now AIADMK and NTK candidates could garner significant number of votes from the community, also provided that the church leaders do not ask them to vote for the Congress. The final, however, say rests with the community leaders. A split in fishers' votes would affect Congress' vote share.